Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OMAB. Bradesco Corretora lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BofA Securities raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMAB traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.17. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,115. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.39. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $67.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 35.40%. The business had revenue of $27.25 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMAB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 30.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 122,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after buying an additional 28,913 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 938.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in the second quarter valued at about $4,912,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 982,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,469,000 after purchasing an additional 39,430 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 28.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 36,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

