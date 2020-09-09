Grenke (ETR:GLJ) PT Set at €60.00 by Nord/LB

Grenke (ETR:GLJ) has been given a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective by research analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Grenke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Grenke and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on Grenke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Grenke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €68.86 ($81.01).

Get Grenke alerts:

Grenke stock opened at €58.00 ($68.24) on Monday. Grenke has a twelve month low of €40.50 ($47.65) and a twelve month high of €104.40 ($122.82). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €66.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is €67.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.19.

Grenke AG engages in the leasing, banking, and factoring businesses in Germany and internationally. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, insurance, service, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, and telecommunication and copier equipment, as well as other IT products.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Grenke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grenke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.