Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Stephens upped their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Greenbrier Companies stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.38. 360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,535. Greenbrier Companies has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $34.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $933.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.72.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.91. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $762.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $293,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Duane Charles Mcdougall sold 10,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $268,175.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,823.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,116 shares of company stock valued at $692,825. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Greenbrier Companies by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,162,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,623,000 after purchasing an additional 116,927 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. raised its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 615,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,008,000 after acquiring an additional 275,080 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,102,000 after acquiring an additional 36,682 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 375,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after acquiring an additional 102,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 274,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 46,388 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

