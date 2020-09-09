Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Shares Acquired by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP increased its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 380.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,055 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,397 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,453,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,978,000 after purchasing an additional 125,478 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the second quarter worth about $1,464,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 27.6% in the second quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 493,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 106,685 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 7.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 26.8% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 200,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 42,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

In related news, Director Ryan Levenson sold 41,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $390,899.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,163.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William H. Hanson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $103,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,565.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,576 shares of company stock worth $529,622. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GLDD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Shares of GLDD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.02. 403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,068. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.77. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $11.96.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $167.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 9.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.