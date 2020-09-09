Grainger (LON:GRI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $283.24

Grainger PLC (LON:GRI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $283.24 and traded as high as $314.20. Grainger shares last traded at $309.00, with a volume of 816,673 shares traded.

GRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grainger in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Grainger from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Grainger from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grainger has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 310.83 ($4.06).

Get Grainger alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 305.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 283.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and a PE ratio of 18.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.74.

In related news, insider Helen Gordon purchased 104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 289 ($3.78) per share, for a total transaction of £300.56 ($392.73). Also, insider Vanessa Simms purchased 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 297 ($3.88) per share, with a total value of £302.94 ($395.84).

Grainger Company Profile (LON:GRI)

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Residential, Development, and Funds. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.