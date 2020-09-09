Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:NILSY) to “Buy”

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:NILSY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

Shares of GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) stock opened at $25.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.00 and a 200 day moving average of $27.55. GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $35.52.

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Metallurgical, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments.

