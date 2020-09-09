Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Sold by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) by 97.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 174,981 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Globant in the first quarter valued at $61,059,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Globant by 135.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,183,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $177,346,000 after purchasing an additional 680,205 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Globant by 37.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,859,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,603,000 after purchasing an additional 504,506 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Globant by 29.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,844,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $162,097,000 after purchasing an additional 417,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Globant by 44.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,112,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,744,000 after purchasing an additional 340,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Globant stock opened at $165.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.82 and a beta of 1.28. Globant SA has a twelve month low of $70.83 and a twelve month high of $189.34.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $182.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.60 million. Globant had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 7.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that Globant SA will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GLOB shares. Itau BBA Securities lowered Globant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen upped their target price on Globant from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Globant from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Globant from $147.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Globant from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.50.

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

