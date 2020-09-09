Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM)’s share price rose 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.24 and last traded at $10.21. Approximately 8,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 20,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.22.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF stock. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 115,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned 5.64% of Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

