Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.00

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.00 and traded as high as $9.63. Glen Burnie Bancorp shares last traded at $9.63, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.33 million, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average of $8.99.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 3.69%.

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including demand savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, holiday club accounts, and certificates of deposit.

