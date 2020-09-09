GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get GIVAUDAN SA/ADR alerts:

Shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR stock opened at $84.18 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.77. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $86.44.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for GIVAUDAN SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GIVAUDAN SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.