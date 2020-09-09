Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Trims Stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lowered its position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 9,226 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 110,807 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 61,074 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 147,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 21,950 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on SBLK shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.60 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,737. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $12.09. The company has a market capitalization of $641.78 million, a P/E ratio of -50.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.37.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $146.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.42 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

