Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Trims Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 70.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 23.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 58.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $78,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,808. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.83 and its 200-day moving average is $46.58. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.81. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $77.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GTLS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $48.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Chart Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

