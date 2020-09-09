Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Takes Position in Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RPTX. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $383,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $902,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $1,861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

RPTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of RPTX stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.60. The stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,148. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.36. Repare Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $34.00.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($2.01). On average, research analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

