Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Takes Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,379,000 after buying an additional 1,979,986 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,247,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 635,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,829,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 6,641 shares during the period. 58.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DAL stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.92. 303,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,697,628. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $62.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.44.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $792,500.00. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $522,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,150,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,127 shares of company stock worth $1,723,900 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

