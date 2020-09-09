Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Takes $262,000 Position in NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR by 182.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NINTENDO LTD/ADR in the 1st quarter worth $193,000. 0.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTDOY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Wedbush cut shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.77.

Shares of NTDOY stock traded down $3.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.76. The stock had a trading volume of 704,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,194. NINTENDO LTD/ADR has a 52-week low of $35.82 and a 52-week high of $71.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.52.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic entertainment products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, and internationally. It provides video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware and related software.

