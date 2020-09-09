Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Sells 157,408 Shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,408 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Entercom Communications were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Entercom Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,022,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,428,000 after acquiring an additional 42,222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Entercom Communications by 13.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,502,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after acquiring an additional 407,915 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Entercom Communications by 34.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,198,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 815,700 shares during the last quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Entercom Communications by 40.1% during the first quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC now owns 2,058,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 589,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Entercom Communications by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 66,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Entercom Communications news, CEO David J. Field purchased 25,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $42,001.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,163,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,884,868.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David J. Field purchased 55,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.57 per share, for a total transaction of $87,838.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,089,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,843.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 112,250 shares of company stock worth $177,751. 16.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Entercom Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.63.

Shares of ETM stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $1.53. 7,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,753. The company has a market cap of $219.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Entercom Communications Corp. has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $5.22.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $175.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.00 million. Entercom Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 40.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

