Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Penumbra by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,092,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,982,000 after buying an additional 178,998 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,738,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Penumbra by 14.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,116,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,081,000 after buying an additional 139,901 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Penumbra by 2.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,390,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,938,000 after buying an additional 132,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Penumbra by 15.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 626,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,021,000 after buying an additional 85,123 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $214.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $205.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.50.

Shares of NYSE:PEN traded up $4.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.14. 1,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,681. The company has a current ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.22. Penumbra Inc has a one year low of $121.80 and a one year high of $241.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1,214.12 and a beta of 0.64.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $105.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Penumbra Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.74, for a total transaction of $1,063,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,703.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.47, for a total transaction of $44,268.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,216 shares of company stock worth $9,458,135. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

