Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Boosts Stake in Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 19,956.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,384 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 345.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

KRYS traded up $1.76 on Wednesday, hitting $45.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,817. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.38. The firm has a market cap of $833.56 million, a P/E ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 1.03. Krystal Biotech Inc has a 12 month low of $31.89 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The company has a quick ratio of 51.20, a current ratio of 51.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. Equities analysts predict that Krystal Biotech Inc will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,928,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,889,141. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KRYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.17.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

