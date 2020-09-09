Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.36

Giga-tronics, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.36 and traded as high as $4.02. Giga-tronics shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 2,289 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Giga-tronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Giga-tronics had a negative net margin of 5.60% and a positive return on equity of 100.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter.

Giga-tronics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GIGA)

Giga-tronics Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets modular test products for electronic warfare in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Microsource and the Giga-tronics Division. The Microsource segment develops and manufactures a line of yttrium, iron, and garnet tuned oscillators, filters, and microwave synthesizers for use in operational applications, as well as in manufacturing a range of microwave instruments and devices.

