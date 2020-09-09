Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.27

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.27 and traded as high as $24.54. Gibson Energy shares last traded at $23.93, with a volume of 382,807 shares.

GEI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$23.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$25.00.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$23.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$794.47 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.2399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.95%.

About Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.