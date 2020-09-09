Genus (LON:GNS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,358.47

Genus plc (LON:GNS)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3,358.47 and traded as high as $3,558.00. Genus shares last traded at $3,558.00, with a volume of 360,991 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GNS. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Genus from GBX 3,450 ($45.08) to GBX 4,120 ($53.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genus in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,468.40 ($45.32).

The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,439.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,360.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.81.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a GBX 19.70 ($0.26) dividend. This is a positive change from Genus’s previous dividend of $9.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. Genus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.61%.

Genus Company Profile (LON:GNS)

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

