General Motors (NYSE:GM) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 1.33

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GM. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on General Motors from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on General Motors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.94.

GM stock opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.92 and a 200-day moving average of $25.73.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $1.22. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $16.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

