GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €27.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) received a €27.00 ($31.76) target price from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on G1A. Deutsche Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. HSBC set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €28.08 ($33.04).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR G1A opened at €31.05 ($36.53) on Wednesday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a 52 week high of €33.70 ($39.65). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €30.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €25.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.82. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.10.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.