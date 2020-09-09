GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €25.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been assigned a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 19.48% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($21.76) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €27.81 ($32.71).

G1A stock opened at €31.05 ($36.53) on Monday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a 12 month high of €33.70 ($39.65). The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion and a PE ratio of -37.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €30.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of €25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.82, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

