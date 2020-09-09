GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.24

Shares of GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.24 and traded as high as $8.47. GDL Fund shares last traded at $8.43, with a volume of 34,300 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GDL Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in GDL Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in GDL Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in GDL Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in GDL Fund during the 1st quarter worth $154,000.

GDL Fund Company Profile (NYSE:GDL)

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

