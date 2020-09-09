GASTAR EXPL INC/SH (NYSEAMERICAN:GST) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

GASTAR EXPL INC/SH (NYSEAMERICAN:GST)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.06. GASTAR EXPL INC/SH shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 1,937,100 shares traded.

About GASTAR EXPL INC/SH (NYSEAMERICAN:GST)

Gastar Exploration Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development and production of oil, condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its principal activities include the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties on unconventional reserves, such as shale resource plays.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for GASTAR EXPL INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GASTAR EXPL INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.