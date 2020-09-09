Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 4,100 Shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.23% of Argo Group worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARGO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Argo Group by 522.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 45,042 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Argo Group by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Argo Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,421,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Argo Group by 191.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Argo Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.

In other Argo Group news, CEO Kevin James Rehnberg acquired 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,183,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,861.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARGO. TheStreet lowered Argo Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Argo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Sidoti started coverage on Argo Group in a report on Monday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Argo Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

NASDAQ ARGO opened at $35.97 on Wednesday. Argo Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $70.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.40.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $436.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.90 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th.

About Argo Group

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

