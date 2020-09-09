FY2020 EPS Estimates for Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI) Raised by Analyst

Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI) – National Bank Financial lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Minera Alamos in a research report issued on Thursday, September 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Sclodnick now anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of MAI opened at C$0.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.55 million and a P/E ratio of -70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.73, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.62. Minera Alamos has a 52 week low of C$0.16 and a 52 week high of C$0.78.

Minera Alamos is a gold development company poised to join the ranks of gold producers in 2020. The Company has a portfolio of high-quality Mexican assets, including the 100%-owned Santana open-pit, heap-leach development project in Sonora currently under construction, which is expected to have its first gold production in late 2020.

