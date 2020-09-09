Frequency Electronics (FEIM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 10th.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ:FEIM traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 9,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,924. Frequency Electronics has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $12.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.68 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

