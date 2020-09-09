Frequency Electronics (FEIM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2020

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 10th.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ:FEIM traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 9,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,924. Frequency Electronics has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $12.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.68 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.60.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

Earnings History for Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM)

