FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Lifted to Buy at Craig Hallum

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) was upgraded by Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.86% from the company’s previous close.

FORM has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. DA Davidson raised FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on FormFactor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Shares of FORM stock opened at $22.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.37 and a 200-day moving average of $25.36. FormFactor has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $33.07. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.25.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $157.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that FormFactor will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $675,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 401,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,852,123.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,010 shares of company stock worth $845,819 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in FormFactor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

