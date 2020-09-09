Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of -2.00

News articles about Ford Motor (NYSE:F) have trended negative on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Ford Motor earned a media sentiment score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the auto manufacturer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research firms have commented on F. Nomura reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ford Motor from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ford Motor from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

F traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.07. The company had a trading volume of 782,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,558,660. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.06. The company has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 1.33. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $9.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.95. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Ford Motor had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

