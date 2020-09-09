Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) COO Rajini Sundar Kodialam Sells 260,749 Shares

Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) COO Rajini Sundar Kodialam sold 260,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $8,096,256.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 260,749 shares in the company, valued at $8,096,256.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $31.64 on Wednesday. Focus Financial Partners Inc has a 52-week low of $12.17 and a 52-week high of $40.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.07 and a 200-day moving average of $28.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.83, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $313.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.46 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,445,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,202 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,897,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,754,000 after acquiring an additional 207,060 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,355,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,865,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 745,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,623,000 after buying an additional 47,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,058,000 after buying an additional 15,785 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FOCS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.