Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Bought by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP grew its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,240 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Flex were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flex by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 116,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Flex by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,576,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,201,000 after buying an additional 777,642 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 30.9% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,077,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,546,000 after acquiring an additional 725,709 shares during the last quarter. AXA purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the first quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 25.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 868,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 177,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 52.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.76. Flex Ltd has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Flex had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 3.29%. Research analysts expect that Flex Ltd will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FLEX shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Flex from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Flex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Flex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

In other news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 4,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $52,908.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 173,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,519.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 46,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $489,887.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,392 shares of company stock worth $2,197,043. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

