Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 43.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,421,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427,039 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Flex worth $14,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Flex in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Flex in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Flex from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Flex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

In other Flex news, insider Francois Barbier sold 10,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $104,947.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Christopher Collier sold 12,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $123,267.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 209,392 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,043. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

FLEX traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $10.17. 21,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,538,251. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average is $10.02. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.76. Flex Ltd has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Flex had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 3.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flex Ltd will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

