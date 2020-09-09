First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) vs. CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Critical Contrast

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) and First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

CBTX has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First United has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CBTX and First United’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBTX $172.02 million 2.22 $50.52 million $2.02 7.59 First United $74.56 million 1.04 $13.13 million N/A N/A

CBTX has higher revenue and earnings than First United.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.6% of CBTX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.0% of First United shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of CBTX shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of First United shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for CBTX and First United, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBTX 0 1 1 0 2.50 First United 0 0 0 0 N/A

CBTX presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.51%. Given CBTX’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe CBTX is more favorable than First United.

Dividends

CBTX pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. First United pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. CBTX pays out 19.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CBTX has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First United has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares CBTX and First United’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBTX 21.67% 6.63% 1.00% First United 15.31% 8.54% 0.71%

Summary

CBTX beats First United on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans. It also provides treasury and online banking services. CBTX, Inc. operates 35 banking locations, including 19 branches in Houston; 15 branches in Beaumont; and 1 branch in Dallas. The company was formerly known as CBFH, Inc. and changed its name to CBTX, Inc. in September 2017. CBTX, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About First United

First United Corporation operates as the holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities. It also provides loans, such as commercial loans secured by real estate, commercial equipment, vehicles, or other assets of the borrower; commercial real estate loans for residential and commercial development, agricultural purpose properties, and service industry buildings; residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; residential real estate construction loans; indirect and direct auto loans; and other secured and unsecured lines of credit and term loans. In addition, the company offers various trust services, including personal trust, investment agency accounts, charitable trusts, retirement accounts that consist of IRA roll-overs, 401(k) accounts and defined benefit plans, estate administration, and estate planning services; insurance products; brokerage services; and safe deposit, and night depository facilities. It operates 25 banking offices, 1 call center, and 26 automated teller machines in Allegany, Frederick, Garrett, and Washington counties in Maryland; and in Mineral, Berkeley, and Monongalia counties in West Virginia. First United Corporation was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Oakland, Maryland.

