First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Sold by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP cut its stake in shares of First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,948 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,321 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FHB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 38.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,791,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,732,000 after buying an additional 1,621,490 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,301,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,636,000 after acquiring an additional 453,126 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,189,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,386 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in First Hawaiian by 5.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,842,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,242,000 after acquiring an additional 197,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its position in First Hawaiian by 1.3% during the second quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 3,024,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,137,000 after acquiring an additional 37,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

FHB stock opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.75. First Hawaiian Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $31.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $173.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.45 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Hawaiian Inc will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded First Hawaiian from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America upgraded First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. First Hawaiian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.