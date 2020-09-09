First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) vs. F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Head to Head Contrast

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) and F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Commonwealth Financial and F.N.B.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Commonwealth Financial $410.75 million 1.91 $105.33 million $1.10 7.27 F.N.B. $1.54 billion 1.52 $387.00 million $1.18 6.13

F.N.B. has higher revenue and earnings than First Commonwealth Financial. F.N.B. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Commonwealth Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

First Commonwealth Financial has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, F.N.B. has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for First Commonwealth Financial and F.N.B., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Commonwealth Financial 0 5 0 0 2.00 F.N.B. 0 0 4 0 3.00

First Commonwealth Financial presently has a consensus price target of $9.25, indicating a potential upside of 15.63%. F.N.B. has a consensus price target of $12.75, indicating a potential upside of 76.35%. Given F.N.B.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe F.N.B. is more favorable than First Commonwealth Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.7% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.3% of F.N.B. shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of F.N.B. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

First Commonwealth Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. F.N.B. pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. First Commonwealth Financial pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. F.N.B. pays out 40.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Commonwealth Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and F.N.B. has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares First Commonwealth Financial and F.N.B.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Commonwealth Financial 20.32% 8.02% 0.99% F.N.B. 21.82% 7.19% 0.97%

Summary

F.N.B. beats First Commonwealth Financial on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. The company's commercial banking services comprise commercial lending, business checking accounts, online account management services, payroll direct deposits, commercial cash management services, and repurchase agreements, as well as ACH origination services. It also offers various trust and asset management services; auto, home, and business insurance, as well as term life insurance; and annuities, mutual funds, and stock and bond brokerage services through a broker-dealer and insurance brokers. As of March 4, 2019, the company operated 137 community banking offices in western and central Pennsylvania, as well as northeastern, central, and southwestern Ohio. It also leases 3 mortgage loan production offices and 3 corporate loan production offices, as well as operates a network of 150 automated teller machines. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services. The company also provides consumer banking products and services, such as deposit products, mortgage and consumer lending services, and mobile and online banking services; and wealth management services comprising fiduciary and brokerage, asset management, private banking, and insurance services, as well as mezzanine financing options for small- to medium-sized businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 396 community banking offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. F.N.B. Corporation was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

