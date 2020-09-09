Fireball Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $736.00 (FIRE)

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 9th. During the last week, Fireball has traded down 54.3% against the dollar. One Fireball token can currently be bought for about $2.88 or 0.00028137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fireball has a total market cap of $68,146.07 and $736.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.49 or 0.00727093 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $378.14 or 0.03691019 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001414 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009573 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 53.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000066 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009285 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00016698 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000192 BTC.

About Fireball

FIRE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 23,641 tokens. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fireball is fireball.network.

Buying and Selling Fireball

Fireball can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fireball should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fireball using one of the exchanges listed above.

