Financial Survey: Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) vs. Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) and Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Monolithic Power Systems and Enphase Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monolithic Power Systems $627.92 million 17.35 $108.84 million $2.53 95.90 Enphase Energy $624.33 million 13.13 $161.15 million $0.67 97.09

Enphase Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Monolithic Power Systems. Monolithic Power Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enphase Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Monolithic Power Systems and Enphase Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monolithic Power Systems 0 0 9 0 3.00 Enphase Energy 0 4 10 0 2.71

Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus price target of $265.56, suggesting a potential upside of 9.45%. Enphase Energy has a consensus price target of $71.08, suggesting a potential upside of 9.27%. Given Monolithic Power Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Monolithic Power Systems is more favorable than Enphase Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.0% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of Enphase Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Enphase Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Monolithic Power Systems and Enphase Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monolithic Power Systems 18.60% 15.41% 12.37% Enphase Energy 23.49% 34.22% 11.64%

Risk and Volatility

Monolithic Power Systems has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enphase Energy has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Monolithic Power Systems beats Enphase Energy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment. The company also provides lighting control ICs for backlighting that are used in systems, which provide the light source for LCD panels in notebook computers, monitors, car navigation systems, and televisions, as well as for general illumination applications. The company sells its products through third-party distributors, and resellers, as well as directly to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and electronic manufacturing service providers in China, Taiwan, Europe, Korea, Southeast Asia, Japan, the United States, and internationally. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services. It sells its solutions primarily to distributors, as well as directly to large installers, original equipment manufacturers, strategic partners, and homeowners. Enphase Energy, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

