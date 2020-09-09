Financial Review: Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) & Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:PCVX) and Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Legend Biotech and Coherus Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legend Biotech N/A N/A -$50.27 million N/A N/A Coherus Biosciences $356.07 million 3.67 $89.83 million $1.23 14.85

Coherus Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Legend Biotech.

Profitability

This table compares Legend Biotech and Coherus Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legend Biotech N/A N/A N/A Coherus Biosciences 37.11% 139.51% 37.87%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.6% of Legend Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Coherus Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Legend Biotech and Coherus Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legend Biotech 0 0 5 0 3.00 Coherus Biosciences 0 2 6 0 2.75

Legend Biotech currently has a consensus target price of $45.25, suggesting a potential upside of 25.90%. Coherus Biosciences has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.20%. Given Coherus Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Coherus Biosciences is more favorable than Legend Biotech.

Summary

Coherus Biosciences beats Legend Biotech on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Legend Biotech

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States. Its clinical-stage product candidates include immunology, anti-tumor necrosis factor biosimilar candidates, CHS-1420 for adalimumab and CHS-0214 for etanercept, which has completed Phase III clinical programs; ophthalmology biosimilar candidates, CHS-3351 for ranibizumab and CHS-2020 for aflibercept that is in preclinical development; and CHS-131, small molecule therapeutic candidate and other metabolic conditions. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus BioSciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

