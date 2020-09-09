FIL Ltd Purchases Shares of 3,758 Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,758 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 183.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 89,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Albemarle from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $93.14 on Wednesday. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $48.89 and a 12-month high of $99.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.58.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Albemarle had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 13.33%. On average, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 150,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $13,606,590.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,483,406.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

