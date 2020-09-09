FIL Ltd Increases Position in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

FIL Ltd grew its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 1,059.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,788 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in New York Times were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Darsana Capital Partners LP lifted its position in New York Times by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 13,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in New York Times by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,457,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,321,000 after buying an additional 606,375 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in New York Times by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,287,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,391,000 after buying an additional 1,001,901 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in New York Times by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,596,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,459,000 after buying an additional 35,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in New York Times by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,724,000 after buying an additional 49,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

NYT stock opened at $43.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 48.14 and a beta of 0.83. New York Times Co has a 1 year low of $26.13 and a 1 year high of $47.95.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.17. New York Times had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $403.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that New York Times Co will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 11,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $540,212.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,445.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur Sulzberger, Jr. sold 165,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $7,534,313.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 553,592 shares in the company, valued at $25,166,292.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,747 shares of company stock worth $15,653,033 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on New York Times from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on New York Times in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

