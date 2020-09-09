FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Receiving Very Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about FedEx (NYSE:FDX) have been trending very positive on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. FedEx earned a media sentiment score of 3.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the shipping service provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.69.

FedEx stock opened at $225.03 on Wednesday. FedEx has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $231.58. The company has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $195.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.42.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that FedEx will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other news, Director David P. Steiner sold 1,951 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $399,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,480,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $264,798.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,050.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,058 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,678 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

