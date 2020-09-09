Farmer Bros (FARM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 10th. Analysts expect Farmer Bros to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FARM opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average of $7.87. The stock has a market cap of $111.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.12. Farmer Bros has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $17.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmer Bros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

