EXMR FDN (EXMR) Price Down 35% This Week

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 30.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One EXMR FDN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EXMR FDN has a total market capitalization of $137,413.69 and $12,164.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EXMR FDN has traded down 35% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00045767 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005918 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.44 or 0.05067704 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00036132 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004175 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00036078 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

EXMR FDN Profile

EXMR FDN (EXMR) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 tokens. EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin . EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org . EXMR FDN’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR

EXMR FDN Token Trading

EXMR FDN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR FDN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EXMR FDN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

