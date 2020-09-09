Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €28.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) received a €28.00 ($32.94) price target from equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EVK. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Baader Bank set a €26.50 ($31.18) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €25.53 ($30.04).

FRA EVK opened at €23.39 ($27.52) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €24.21 and its 200-day moving average price is €22.74. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

