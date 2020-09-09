Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Now Covered by Analysts at Aegis

Investment analysts at Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Aegis’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.11% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Escalade from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

Get Escalade alerts:

Shares of ESCA opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.12. Escalade has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $19.96. The company has a market capitalization of $254.48 million, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $83.52 million during the quarter. Escalade had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%.

In other news, Director Walter P. Jr. Glazer bought 14,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $166,239.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,103.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Robert E. Griffin bought 5,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $72,229.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 644,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,051,965.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 20,155 shares of company stock worth $241,342 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Escalade by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Escalade by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Escalade by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Escalade by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Escalade by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

Escalade Company Profile

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Escalade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.