Eric Heinz Meerkamper Sells 20,700 Shares of Riwi Corp (CNSX:RIW) Stock

Riwi Corp (CNSX:RIW) Senior Officer Eric Heinz Meerkamper sold 20,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $82,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 459,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,080.
Eric Heinz Meerkamper also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 31st, Eric Heinz Meerkamper sold 16,000 shares of Riwi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $62,400.00.
- On Friday, August 21st, Eric Heinz Meerkamper sold 3,700 shares of Riwi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $13,431.00.
- On Friday, August 7th, Eric Heinz Meerkamper sold 600 shares of Riwi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.34, for a total transaction of $2,004.00.
- On Friday, July 31st, Eric Heinz Meerkamper sold 500 shares of Riwi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $1,800.00.
- On Monday, June 29th, Eric Heinz Meerkamper sold 4,500 shares of Riwi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $12,150.00.
- On Friday, June 26th, Eric Heinz Meerkamper sold 10,000 shares of Riwi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $27,400.00.
- On Wednesday, June 24th, Eric Heinz Meerkamper sold 13,400 shares of Riwi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $37,520.00.
- On Monday, June 22nd, Eric Heinz Meerkamper sold 100 shares of Riwi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $283.00.
- On Wednesday, June 17th, Eric Heinz Meerkamper sold 100 shares of Riwi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $296.00.
- On Monday, June 15th, Eric Heinz Meerkamper sold 5,500 shares of Riwi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $16,500.00.
About Riwi
Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Riwi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riwi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.