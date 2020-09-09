Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.26

Shares of Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.26 and traded as high as $1.37. Equus Total Return shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 600 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Equus Total Return from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 12.30 and a current ratio of 12.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26.

Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The investment management company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. Equus Total Return had a negative return on equity of 26.87% and a negative net margin of 1,483.63%.

In other news, CEO John A. Hardy acquired 3,228,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $3,776,788.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.65% of the company’s stock.

About Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS)

Equus Total Return, Inc is a business development company (BDC) specializing in leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, recapitalizations of existing businesses, special situations, equity and equity-oriented securities issued by privately owned companies, debt securities including subordinate debt, debt convertible into common or preferred stock, or debt combined with warrants and common and preferred stock, preferred equity financing, .

