Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Envela Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.36. Envela shares last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 55,500 shares.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.55 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Envela during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Envela during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Envela during the second quarter valued at $410,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Envela during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Envela during the second quarter valued at $29,000.

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

